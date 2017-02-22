Stateside 2.22.2017

Today we learn why Trump's immigration policies could compound restaurants' struggle to attract workers. And, we speak with (and hear tunes from) the oldest pipe band in the state of Michigan. It brought new immigrants together over 100 years ago.
- With new orders, immigration attorney advises parents to have a plan in case they get detained
- Restaurants struggle to attract workers. Trump's immigration policies don't help.
- In 1916, Flint Scottish Pipe Band brought new immigrants together. Today, friends keep it alive.
- On school closings, Snyder administration leaves parents with more questions than answers