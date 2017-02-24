Stateside 2.23.2017

What do you picture when someone says "traditional college student?" Today we learn why the image in your head might be the wrong one. And, we hear of efforts by the state and hunters to control Michigan's "resilient" coyote population.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- When it came time to vote on income tax cut, House GOP unity fell apart
- When it comes to health care reform, innovation will matter more than politics
- Classic poet John Keats' death was probably "disgusting"
- New poetry collection anchored in the history of Great Lakes shipwrecks
- State, hunters stepping up efforts to control Michigan's "resilient" coyote population
- Most who enroll in college are "non-traditional" students. Why aren't colleges designed for them?