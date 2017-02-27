Stateside 2.27.2017

Stateside for Monday, February 27, 2017

Michigan has a choice to make: Make small cuts to energy use, or build new power plants. We'll hear about that decision today. And, the superhero Cyborg got a promotion a few years ago when he joined Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman as part of the Justice League. We learn what Detroit has to do with his history. Finally, what do ginseng, ferns and orchids have in common? Listen to learn.

