Stateside 2.27.2017

Michigan has a choice to make: Make small cuts to energy use, or build new power plants. We'll hear about that decision today. And, the superhero Cyborg got a promotion a few years ago when he joined Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman as part of the Justice League. We learn what Detroit has to do with his history. Finally, what do ginseng, ferns and orchids have in common? Listen to learn.
- Lawmaker proposes stricter checks on workers' citizenship status for state government contractors
- Michigan only state that allows police to have sex with prostitutes during investigations
- What do ginseng, ferns and orchids have in common? They're all poached in Michigan.
- Michigan has a choice: Make small cuts to energy use or build new power plants
- Grassroots movement aims to put new redistricting process on 2018 ballot
- Superman has Metropolis, Batman has Gotham City, and now Cyborg has Detroit