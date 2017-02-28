Stateside 2.28.17

Attacks and threats to minority communities have been escalating. Today on Stateside, we'll hear from the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor. Plus, we'll talk with Michigan's chief economist who is retiring today about whether term-limited politicians really understand state finances.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Jewish and Muslim leaders respond to recent threats
- Tax foreclosures keep Detroit neighborhoods from enjoying greater downtown's revival
- Years after it was razed, Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood revived in digital form
- Thumbs up! How Michigan became a mitten
- Outgoing chief economist discusses term limits, taxation, and giving advice to politicians
- How a 1936 murder exposed and destroyed a notorious Michigan hate group