Stateside 2.3.2017

Because jobs are scarce in Detroit, an underground "gift economy" has emerged. Today on Stateside, we hear about that system and about a bill that would bring more transparency to state government. But, of course, there's a loophole.
- Political roundup: Gerrymandering, FOIA, how unemployment insurance debacle "feels like Flint"
- Federal judge in Detroit rules green card holders shouldn't be a part of the travel ban
- Children have a lot to teach us if we just learn to listen better
- Bill would bring more transparency to state government, but there's a loophole
- Sharing is a part of Detroit's underground economy