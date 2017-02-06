Stateside 2.6.2017

Stateside for Monday, February 6, 2017

Today on Stateside, we dive into this question: If special deals make sense for billionaires, why not for long-term Detroiters hoping to stay in their homes? And a guest explains why it seems insurers "don't hear the voice of the people" as they move to control mental health care. (Did you see the fireball last night? We talk about that today too.)

To find individual interviews, click here or see below: