Stateside 2.6.2017

Today on Stateside, we dive into this question: If special deals make sense for billionaires, why not for long-term Detroiters hoping to stay in their homes? And a guest explains why it seems insurers "don't hear the voice of the people" as they move to control mental health care. (Did you see the fireball last night? We talk about that today too.)
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Refugees en route to Michigan on a "rollercoaster ride" amid uncertainty over Trump ban
- Fireball streaks across night sky, likely lands in Lake Michigan
- Why Lansing thinks a poet could help with economic development
- Special deals make sense for billionaires, why not for long-term Detroiters hoping to stay in homes?
- Giving back with a buzz: Non-profit pushes for change, one beer at a time
- Insurers move to control mental health care "as if they don't hear the voice of the people"