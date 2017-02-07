Stateside 2.7.2017

By 2020, 90% of Michigan's dams will meet or exceed their design life. Today, we hear what that means for the 2,600 dams in our state. And, we speak with the woman behind Saugatuck's rise from sleepy beach town to international destination.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Following post-inauguration marches, Michigan organizer says more "actions" to come
- Bill Ford builds relationship with Donald Trump, but it's a "very delicate dance"
- A watershed moment for dam removals in Michigan
- Michigan Bookmark: Ecological awareness, political anger surface in "Lying in the River's Dark Bed"
- MSU professor invited to Vatican to aid fight against organ trafficking
- From sleepy beach town to international destination: The woman behind Saugatuck's rise