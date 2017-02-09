Stateside 2.9.2017

Time banks are popping up around the state. Today on Stateside, we learn how they use time as currency to match people who need a service with people willing to provide it. Also on the show today, we talk about a House proposal to cut income taxes in Michigan.
- House budget leader wants to cut income taxes, eyes Florida and Texas as models
- Checking in on the annual Yooper car plunge
- Lion King cast member says arts education can be catalyst for academic success
- Howes: Gilbert bending over backwards to acquire Wayne County's failed jail site
- Using time as the currency, Michigan communities exchange skills, strengthen bonds