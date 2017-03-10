Stateside 3.10.2017

Attorney General Bill Schuette joins our show today. He explains his support for Great Lakes funding, but pins the Asian carp threat on the Obama administration. And, cheers to Friday! We bring you maple syrup aged in a bourbon barrel for a twist on the whiskey sour.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- AG Schuette supports Great Lakes funding, but pins Asian carp threat on Obama administration
- Political roundup: Senate Republican leader skeptical of open records for MI legislature, governor
- Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei lends his vision to West Michigan's Meijer Gardens
- Agency says state economic development more than "corporate welfare"
- State retirement savings accounts opposed by Rep. Walberg
- Cheers! Maple syrup aged in a bourbon barrel for a twist on the whiskey sour