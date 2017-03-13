Stateside 3.13.2017

Today we hear from outgoing U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade after Friday brought an abrupt demand for her resignation. And, crying at work can be mortifying. On the show today, we teach you how to spin it. We also hear how excluding inmates from Medicaid likely costs taxpayers even more.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Outgoing U.S. Attorney McQuade surprised by timing of resignation request, leaves without regrets
- Bacon on March Madness: Wolverines flying high after "one of the greatest stories" in UM history
- New initiative hopes to boost entrepreneurship in West Michigan's Latino community
- Crying at work can be mortifying. Here's how to spin it.
- Excluding inmates from Medicaid likely costs taxpayers even more
- Nothing's too thick for the Great Lakes' only heavy ice-breaker