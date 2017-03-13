WUOMFM

Stateside 3.13.2017

By 11 minutes ago

Today we hear from outgoing U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade after Friday brought an abrupt demand for her resignation. And, crying at work can be mortifying. On the show today, we teach you how to spin it. We also hear how excluding inmates from Medicaid likely costs taxpayers even more.

To find individual interviews, click here or see below:

Tags: 
Stateside