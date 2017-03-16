Stateside for 3.16.2017

Today, we learn how President Donald Trump's budget plan would affect Michigan. Hint: there's "real consequences" for the Great Lakes, community funding and heating aid. And, Daniel Howes of The Detroit News explains why Trump's revised fuel economy review is not an "environmental apocalypse."
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- "Real consequences" in Trump's budget for Great Lakes, community funding, heating aid
- Howes: No, Trump's revived fuel economy review is not an "environmental apocalypse"
- Children's book portrays Anishinaabe walk to heal Great Lakes
- First-of-its-kind facility offers people with autism, families a comfortable place to play
- Book aims to reframe outsider narratives of Detroit