Stateside 3.17.2017

President Donald Trump's budget chops the Sea Grant program and its aid to towns on the Great Lakes' coast. We learn what that means for Michigan. And, in our latest edition of the Artisans of Michigan series, we hear from a fabricator who designs metal sculptures with a function.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Insurance plans make case for leading mental health care reform
- Trump's budget chops Sea Grant program and its aid to towns on Great Lakes' coast
- Author of new crime novel set in Detroit says city is the "best 'frenemy' you'll ever have"
- Visa uncertainty worries Canadian nurses, and the Michigan hospitals that rely on them
- Political roundup: Annual auto insurance fee is going up, but pubic can't know why
- Artisans of Michigan: Metal sculpture with a function