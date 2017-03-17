WUOMFM

Stateside 3.17.2017

By 3 minutes ago

President Donald Trump's budget chops the Sea Grant program and its aid to towns on the Great Lakes' coast. We learn what that means for Michigan. And, in our latest edition of the Artisans of Michigan series, we hear from a fabricator who designs metal sculptures with a function.

To find individual interviews, click here or see below:

Tags: 
Stateside