Stateside 3.21.2017

Today on Stateside, a new survey finds that Michigan residents have "alarmingly" low trust in state government. And, from band kid to All-Pro lineman, former Lion Lomas Brown discusses his memoir.
- Survey shows public trust in state government "alarmingly low"
- Lansing's first African-American teacher recognized in Michigan Women's Hall of Fame
- Transatlantic duo revives centuries-old melodies with a Swedish-Americana blend
- From band kid to All-Pro lineman, former Lion Lomas Brown looks back in new memoir