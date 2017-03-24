Stateside 3.24.2017

As funding dries up, how should the state pay for cleanup of polluted sites? We pose that question today on Stateside. And, we turn back the clock by ten years to learn how accusations of porn at the Ann Arbor Film Festival led to a fight for free speech.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- DNC Chair begins national "turnaround tour" in Michigan, signaling renewed focus on state
- Political roundup: MI GOP reps navigate Great Lakes stewardship under Trump
- Chuck Berry, in his own words
- Cheers! It's National Cocktail Day
- As funding dries up, how should the state pay for cleanup of polluted sites?
- Ten years ago: Accusations of porn at the Ann Arbor Film Festival led to fight for free speech