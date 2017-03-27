Stateside 3.27.2017

"Alternative facts" exist amidst scientific research. Today on Stateside, we learn how to figure out what's true. We also hear why local governments and school districts are wrestling with unfunded pension liabilities.
- "Alternative facts" can be found in scientific research too
- From tree to pancake: How this Chelsea producer taps maple syrup, even after a mild winter
- America's obsession with specialty, organic foods linked to widening class differences, book argues
- Maybe we should build a wall to keep our talented people in
- Why local governments and school districts are wrestling with unfunded pension liabilities