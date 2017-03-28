Stateside 3.28.2017

Today on Stateside, a new study links childhood lead exposure to lower IQ in adults across socioeconomic status. And, the mystery of Michigan's most famous UFO sighting lives on.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Childhood lead exposure linked to lower IQ in adults across socioeconomic status
- Newly discovered shipwreck in Lake Superior offers stunning window into the past
- Questioning whether or not to have a baby? You're not alone.
- Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers continue funk-inspired dance beats in new album
- Struggling neighborhoods watch as Detroit invests in better neighborhoods first
- Aliens or swamp gas? The mystery of Michigan's most famous UFO sighting lives on.