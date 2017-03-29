Stateside 3.29.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear why dramatic swings in K-12 school rankings say more about the state's ranking system than about individual schools. Plus, we learn why Michigan's capital moved from Detroit to Lansing 170 years ago.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Dramatic swings in rankings say more about state's ranking system than individual schools
- Defense, expense and growth: Why Michigan's capital moved from Detroit to Lansing in 1847
- Climate change having wide array of effects on Michigan forests
- State funding squeeze could mean "ultimate financial disaster" for Michigan communities