Today on Stateside, we hear how raising beef could be good for the environment, if done the right way. And, we discuss the backlog of immigration cases facing Detroit.
- After threat of boycott, deal brings U.S. women back for hockey world championships in Plymouth
- Howes: Profit isn't there yet, but Ford hopes its autonomous vehicle gamble will pay off
- Michigan Bookmark: Beauty, mystery suffuse in "The Goat Fish and the Lover's Knot"
- Did Van Gogh cut off his whole ear, or just his earlobe? Debate continues more than a century later
- In time of racial tension, U of M stages a contemporary look at slavery
- If done the right way, raising beef could be good for the environment
- Too few immigration judges, too many detainees: "The system as it is right now is not sustainable"