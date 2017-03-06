Stateside 3.6.2017

Today on Stateside, you'll hear the first part of our conversation with John Hall, one of only five juvenile lifers to be re-sentenced and released in Michigan. He tells us what freedom feels like after 50 years without it. And, we learn about a Great Lakes pirate who sailed his way into Michigan legend with booty of timber and venison.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- State partnership offers schools threatened with closure 18 months to improve
- Neighborhoods hurt, millions of dollars wasted if schools close, says community investment group
- Bacon: End of a 25-year playoff streak for the Red Wings, plus March Madness analysis
- Employment for all Americans is ideal. Protectionist trade policies are not the way to do it.
- Great Lakes pirate sailed his way into Michigan legend with booty of timber and venison
- Juvenile lifer walks free at age 67, after five decades in prison