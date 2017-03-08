Stateside 3.8.2017

Today, we learn why ready, able, diverse women are so often passed over for leadership roles. And, we hear why Lansing lobbyists just broke another spending record. We also look back in history, to when two runaway slaves crossed from Detroit to Canada, paving the way to freedom for thousands.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Why ready, able, diverse women are so often passed over for leadership roles
- Meteorologist: What's causing the windiest day I've ever seen in Michigan
- For small towns in Michigan, live theater can build community and bring in dollars
- The art of gastrodiplomacy: Pop-up kitchens serve up empathy with a side of herb stew
- Why Lansing lobbyists just broke another spending record
- Two runaway slaves crossed from Detroit to Canada, paving the way to freedom for thousands