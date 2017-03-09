Stateside 3.9.2017

Today, we answer this MI Curious question: "What happened to Dr. Rafaai Hamo, the Syrian refugee featured in Humans of New York?" And, we hear an outsider's ode to the "tiny, tiny train" in Detroit.
- What happened to Dr. Rafaai Hamo, the Syrian refugee featured in Humans of New York?
- Jazz great captures rage, silence and hope of Detroit uprising in new DSO piece
- What economies across the state can learn from West Michigan's sustained success
- Howes: GM sells off assets in Europe in effort to win control of automotive landscape
- The "tiny, tiny train" in a gigantic city: An outsider's ode to Detroit's People Mover