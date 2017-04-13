Stateside 4.13.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear about an event designed to train imams and other faith-based leaders to spot the first signs of mental illness. And, we get a sneak peak of the first-ever musical version of "Into the Wild," premiering in Dexter.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Why Michigan's Chamber of Commerce urged Lansing to rescind its "sanctuary city" declaration
- Ferndale's Valentine Vodka named "World's Best" sipping variety again
- Howes: Investors like electric, but New York Auto Show spotlights traditional gas-guzzlers
- Dexter theater premieres first musical version of "Into the Wild"
- "Food hubs" cut out the middleman, bring farm-fresh meals straight to consumers
- Training imams, other faith-based leaders to spot first signs of mental illness