Stateside 4.17.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear from a Detroit man who spent three years in prison fighting to prove his innocence. And Michigan Radio's sports commentator John Bacon explains why the NHL's decision to bail on the 2018 Olympics is "dumb, dumb and dumber."
- Legislative leaders to show where they stand on future of mental health services this week
- Bacon: NHL decision to bail on 2018 Olympics is "dumb, dumb and dumber"
- Ken Burns' new Vietnam War documentary series to shed light on today's "disunity"
- NMU introduces medicinal plant program (but no, students won't be growing weed)
- After fighting to prove his innocence for three years, Detroit man freed from prison