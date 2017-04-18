Stateside 4.18.2017

Today, Stateside launches a new regular segment called Theater Talk to spotlight Michigan's professional stage scene. And, we hear about a plan to fix Detroit's dangerous air quality.
- Flint mayor backs off plan to switch city water source from Detroit to KWA
- Paying taxes motivates some to work harder. Others, not so much.
- Farber Soul Center offers adults with special needs chance to excel in art, cafe jobs
- Theater Talk: "Motown," "Bird," & "Screw It!" take the stage
- Rep. Bergman fights to keep Michigan's rural airports from Trump chopping block
- Poor air quality is killing Detroiters, but now there's a plan to fix it