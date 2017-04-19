Stateside 4.19.2017

Today on Stateside, GOP Rep. Upton explains why he opposes the rumored closure of EPA's Region 5 office. And, we learn how "wildcat banks" ran wild in the earliest years of Michigan's statehood.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- "Don't mess with the Great Lakes:" GOP Rep. Upton opposes rumored EPA Region 5 closure
- Detroit Public Schools chooses new superintendent
- In earliest years of Michigan statehood, unregulated "wildcat banks" ran wild
- New book looks at Detroit's '67 uprising and the 50 years since
- Despite boring name, block grants allow local communities to make spending decisions
- Olympic gymnast, among first to accuse former MSU doctor of abuse, speaks out against gag order