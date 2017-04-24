Stateside 4.24.2017

Today, we hear from two brothers who could each receive $1.25 million for their wrongful convictions. And we learn about how to preserve those dusty photos and VHS tapes in your basement and why it matters that you do.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Police and communities of color try to build new understanding in mid-Michigan
- How to preserve those dusty photos and VHS tapes in your basement, and why it matters
- After struggling in school, MSU grad invented an app to help teachers support students
- Brothers could receive $1.25M each for wrongful conviction: "I'd rather have the 26 years back"