Stateside 4.3.2017

Tonight, when March Madness officially ends, an anthem will play just as it has each year since 1987. On Stateside today, we hear from the Michigander who wrote the song. And, we learn how a Michigan woman's story of abuse forever changed America's view of domestic violence.
- Trump official's Twitter swipe at Rep. Amash appears to violate federal law
- Currency innovations like bitcoin could render bank deregulation moot
- "One Shining Moment" anthem has closed March Madness since 1987. Meet the Michigander who wrote it.
- The Garden of Eden for multiple Michigan tribes, Mackinac Island to honor native heritage
- Michigan woman's story of abuse forever changed America's view of domestic violence
- No apology, no compensation, no longer: New law helps wrongly convicted rebuild lives