Stateside 4.4.2017

A recent dip in auto sales could lead to production cuts, but today we learn why you shouldn't panic just yet. We also hear from the Port Huron man who claims he's still the world's greatest whistler, and the first American to win Japan's biggest poetry prize.
- Lansing declares itself a 'Sanctuary City' in defiance of the Trump administration
- Dip in auto sales could lead to production cuts, but don't panic just yet
- Port Huron man claims he's still the world's greatest whistler
- After six months in a retirement community, student says life is "refreshing"
- WMU professor first American to win Japan's biggest poetry prize
- Will robots replace workers or create new jobs?