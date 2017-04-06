Stateside 4.6.2017

Today, we learn how heirloom seeds could strengthen our food system in the face of climate change and other weather events. We also hear about the "torture, abuse and suffering" that preceded the death of a young Marine recruit from Michigan.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Taxpayers billed $12 million for state and governor's Flint-related legal costs... so far
- Howes: Can Tesla keep pace with the Detroit Three?
- Heirloom seeds bring forgotten tastes back to Great Lakes region
- Hamtramck art exhibit gives voice to children caught in wars past and present
- Marine recruit's death shows "torture, abuse and suffering;" drill sergeant faces court martial
- Pop-up gallery aims to engage young people in science and art