Stateside 4.7.2017

Today on Stateside, we learn what's at stake if Republicans cut regulation on concealed weapons and vaccinations. And, we're joined by creators and stars of Comedy Central's Detroiters. They explain how local favorites like fowling and Mel Farr Superstar made their way into the show.
- Reporter wants video after inmate's unusual death
- Political roundup: Republicans look to cut regulation on concealed weapons, vaccinations
- Law expert doesn't think Trump can withhold federal money from sanctuary cities
- Comedy Central's "Detroiters" inspired by local favorites, from fowling to Mel Farr Superstar
- Pros and cons of storing nuclear waste near Great Lakes
- Cheers! We found a Michigan-made sweet vermouth