Stateside 5.11.2017

Ahead of tomorrow's testimony, we speak with an alleged victim of Dr. Larry Nassar who says society doesn't understand the ramifications of sexual abuse. And we hear from the Ann Arbor firm that wants to be the digital "Mayo Clinic for addiction."
- Supporters of the state infrastructure fund say we're in a crisis
- Michigan Bookmark: Readers plunge into historical Great Lakes adventure in "The Last Voyageurs"
- Howes: Give Detroit's new QLINE a chance to succeed
- Ann Arbor firm wants to be digital "Mayo Clinic for addiction"
- Former U.S. Attorney: Independent counsel needed to insulate Russia investigation from politics
- Alleged Nassar victim says society doesn't understand ramifications of sexual abuse