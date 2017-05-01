Stateside 5.1.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear from a Bohra activist against female genital mutilation who says a veil of secrecy keeps most women in the community from speaking out about the practice. And we learn what teachers' viral resignation letters reveal about the state of public education.
- Health plans, big campaign donors press lawmakers for more control of mental health services
- What teachers' viral resignation letters reveal about the state of public education
- Office space and mixed-use, senior housing among potential uses for Michigan 'zombie malls'
- Bacon: Grading Lions' NFL draft and why Michigan's Jake Butt could have the last laugh
- Bohra activist against female genital mutilation says veil of secrecy keeps women from speaking out