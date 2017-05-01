WUOMFM

Stateside 5.1.2017

By 6 minutes ago

Today on Stateside, we hear from a Bohra activist against female genital mutilation who says a veil of secrecy keeps most women in the community from speaking out about the practice. And we learn what teachers' viral resignation letters reveal about the state of public education.

To find individual interviews, click here or see below:

Tags: 
Stateside