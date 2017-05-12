WUOMFM

Stateside 5.12.2017

By 16 minutes ago

Today, a Grand Rapids woman encourages people struggling with mental health issues to get out and run. And, the QLINE streetcar in Detroit officially launched service today. We hear why this "sleek, modern streetcar" could be the first step toward improving transit in Detroit.

To find individual interviews, click here or see below:

Tags: 
Stateside