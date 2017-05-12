Stateside 5.12.2017

Today, a Grand Rapids woman encourages people struggling with mental health issues to get out and run. And, the QLINE streetcar in Detroit officially launched service today. We hear why this "sleek, modern streetcar" could be the first step toward improving transit in Detroit.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Political roundup: Prison funding, and why paying for infrastructure "isn't rocket science"
- Grand Rapids woman encourages people struggling with mental health issues to get out and run
- Hollywood composer and Ann Arbor native turns grief into requiem for his mom
- Artisans of Michigan: Forging ornamental iron
- Remembering Florence Nightingale, the nurse who revolutionized community health
- Is "sleek, modern streetcar" first step toward improving transit in Detroit?