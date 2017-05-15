Stateside 5.13.2017

We know venture capitalists are vital to growing businesses in Michigan, but what exactly do they do? That answer comes today on Stateside. And, we hear that Detroiters facing foreclosure do have options ... if they know about them.
- Forty-seven states require lawmakers to disclose finances. Michigan does not.
- Michigan Bookmark: In "States of Motion," small town residents defend a world that's vanishing
- Venture capitalists are vital to growing businesses in Michigan, but what exactly do they do?
- When facing foreclosure, Detroiters do have options - if they know about them
- Flint Institute of Arts remains collaborative, educational "scrapbook" for community