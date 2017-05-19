Stateside 5.18.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear one couple's story of overcoming infertility. We also learn why Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has directed his staff not to honor ICE detainer requests unless very specific conditions are met.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- New bill would mean hands off cell phones while driving
- Howes: What does business leaders' optimism mean for Detroit's future?
- Wayne County will not engage in "borderline profiling" to hold unauthorized immigrants for ICE
- The internet is a lot less democratic than you think
- Overcoming infertility: Collection of stories shows the many ways to build a family