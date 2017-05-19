WUOMFM

Stateside 5.19.2017

By 14 minutes ago

Today we answer listener Daniel Moerman's question: How is it possible any mining could take place in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park? And, we visit 92-year-old renowned artist, Charles McGee. He recently designed a new 11-story mural.

To find individual interviews, click here or see below:

Tags: 
Stateside