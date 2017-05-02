Stateside 5.2.2017

Today on Stateside, Detroit's new top doctor explains her plan to curb lead poisoning and infant mortality in the city. And we learn why a workplace culture of "slights and indignities" makes it hard to prevent sexual harassment.
- Workplace culture of "slights and indignities" makes it hard to prevent sexual harassment
- Experiments in reviving Detroit neighborhoods
- Theater Talk: Familiar titles abound, but none as wacky as "Silence of the Lambs" musical
- UM professor relives childhood accident, long recovery in YA novel
- For Michigan and Ontario, renegotiating NAFTA could be a risky proposition
- Detroit's new top doc to focus on curbing lead poisoning, infant mortality