Stateside 5.23.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear how one West Michigan school district is responding to student deaths by suicide. And, we learn why the future is uncertain for most business districts outside of downtown Detroit
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- How Trump's proposed budget could affect Michigan, Great Lakes
- Michigan House and Senate propose identical bills to alter teacher retirement plans
- Future uncertain for most business districts outside of downtown Detroit
- Nonviolent communication techniques can help navigate fraught dinner table conversations
- How one West Michigan school district is responding to student deaths by suicide