Stateside 5.24.2017

Today, two Michigan Congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle weigh in on President Trump's budget. Plus, find out why wind turbines have worn out their welcome in the Thumb area for a number of reasons.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Rep. Upton says Trump’s budget plan is bad for Michigan
- Rep. Levin calls Trump’s budget plan "extreme" and "based on false assumptions"
- Energy drinks plus alcohol a risky combo for college kids. Is marketing to blame?
- Fake relics “found” in Michigan at turn of century still provoke interest
- Despite political setback in the Thumb, growth in Michigan wind energy expected to continue
- Michigan Bookmark: “The Bird-while” delves into the truth of beauty, evanescence in nature