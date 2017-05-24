WUOMFM

Stateside 5.24.2017

By 12 minutes ago

Today, two Michigan Congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle weigh in on President Trump's budget. Plus, find out why wind turbines have worn out their welcome in the Thumb area for a number of reasons. 

To find individual interviews, click here or see below:

Tags: 
Stateside

Related Content

Stateside 5.23.2017

By 23 hours ago
Stateside logo

Today on Stateside, we hear how one West Michigan school district is responding to student deaths by suicide. And, we learn why the future is uncertain for most business districts outside of downtown Detroit

Stateside 5.22.2017

By May 22, 2017
Stateside logo

On today's show: slow internet speeds stifle growth in rural areas, but there's an effort in SE Michigan to change that. Then, middle schools kids playing a role in research being done aboard the International Space Station. 

Stateside 5.19.2017

By May 19, 2017
Stateside logo

Today we answer listener Daniel Moerman's question: How is it possible any mining could take place in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park? And, we visit 92-year-old renowned artist, Charles McGee. He recently designed a new 11-story mural.

Stateside 5.18.2017

By May 19, 2017
Stateside logo

Today on Stateside, we hear one couple's story of overcoming infertility. We also learn why Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has directed his staff not to honor ICE detainer requests unless very specific conditions are met. 

Stateside 5.17.2017

By May 18, 2017
Stateside logo

Today on Stateside, we hear how the downward spiral of public school funding in Battle Creek could end with a $51 million grant. And, a Michigan woman discusses grief, loss and finding common ground after an abortion at 21 weeks.