Stateside 5.3.2017

In its final State of Opportunity special, Stateside zooms in on three of the project's key focuses: infant mortality, early childhood education and what happens when young people age out of foster care.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- State of Opportunity reporters on what has, and hasn't, changed for Michigan's low-income families
- In-home visits, education for families help reduce infant mortality in Michigan
- Free day care changed this family's future. An anonymous donor made it possible
- Without access to affordable childcare, Michigan's talent pool will erode, says state official
- After aging out of foster care, college student finds success with help from mentors, faith