Stateside 5.4.2017

Stateside for Thursday, May 4, 2017

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a new health care insurance plan this afternoon. Today on Stateside, Rep. Upton discusses the amendment he introduced to help offset costs of covering pre-existing conditions. And, we hear how "smiley face," "dancing girl" and "poop" emojis could help keep your data safe.

To find individual interviews, click here or see below: