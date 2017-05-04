Stateside 5.4.2017

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a new health care insurance plan this afternoon. Today on Stateside, Rep. Upton discusses the amendment he introduced to help offset costs of covering pre-existing conditions. And, we hear how "smiley face," "dancing girl" and "poop" emojis could help keep your data safe.
- Upton on AHCA: If $8 billion not enough to cover preexisting conditions, "we'll go back to the well"
- "Smiley face," "dancing girl," and "poop" emojis could help keep your data safe
- Howes: Auto sales slump may signal GM, Ford aren't seen as big players in autonomous vehicles
- Some local governments struggle to provide services. Pooling resources may offer a way forward.
- Bedtime stories are great for young readers. But expert says parents could do more.
- Library dogs all over Michigan are helping kids become better readers