Today on Stateside, we hear some Michiganders could face financial stress and reduced access to care under the new health care bill. And, we learn about the last-second role Michigan played in ratifying the 27th Amendment... 200 years later.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Some Michiganders could face financial stress, reduced access to care under new health care bill
- 200 years later, Michigan played last-second role in ratifying 27th Amendment
- Political roundup: The battle over voting rights, and should 401(k)s replace teacher pensions?
- Roll call votes help hold legislators accountable. In the state House, they aren't happening.
- With help from pope, Detroit priest moves closer to sainthood
- Research on term limits shows lobbyists, special interests win, while Michiganders often lose
- Cheers! A mint julep for the Kentucky Derby