Stateside 5.8.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear from the MSU professor who was abruptly dismissed from the EPA's science review board. And, in addition to lawyers, should poor criminal defendants have a right to taxpayer-funded experts?
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- MSU professor abruptly dismissed from EPA science review board
- Rep. Huizenga: Dodd-Frank has hurt small banks, local customers
- Analyst says new incentive bill would let big money developers profit at taxpayer expense
- Mark Zuckerberg's visit offers a glimpse into Michigan's future
- In addition to lawyers, should poor criminal defendants have a right to taxpayer-funded experts?
- Rolling back Dodd-Frank would weaken oversight, cripple consumer protection, says bill's architect