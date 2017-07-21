WUOMFM

Stateside 7.21.2017

By Jul 21, 2017

 

Today on Stateside, a Republican announces his campaign for governor. Plus, we talk with the author of a book that covers 300 years of black history in Detroit, including more than one civil disturbance. 

