Stateside 7.26.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear how out-of-touch city leaders energized black pastors to redouble their activism efforts after the 1967 rebellion. And, we learn why cities struggling with unpaid water bills could learn from Philadelphia's new approach.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- LGBTQ activists call for clarity in state's civil rights law
- Michigan still hoping to reel in tech manufacturer, despite losing bid to Wisconsin
- Once a UP copper mine, this ghost town is now the Midwest's snow capital
- Energized by out-of-touch city leaders, black pastors redoubled activism efforts post-rebellion
- Cities struggling with unpaid water bills could learn from Philadelphia's new approach
- Helping low-income residents pay bills doesn't solve Detroit's water affordability program