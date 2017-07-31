Stateside 7.31.2017

Today, we hear about the new breast pump that allows moms to "keep on keepin' on" at work, in the car, or while cooking. And, usually people are "called out" for mental illness. We hear from two Michigan poets taking a national tour to "call people in."
- Toxicologist says cuts to EPA mean Flint won't be the only community with unsafe water
- In the middle of summer, Bronner's is still a Christmas wonderland
- New breast pump allow moms to "keep on keepin' on" at work, in car, while cooking
- Usually people are called out for mental illness. MI poets take national tour to call people in.
- Study: Detroit foundations shouldn't just listen to community groups. They should let them lead.