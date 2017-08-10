Stateside 8.10.2017

Stateside for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017

Today on Stateside, a health expert says it's unacceptable for the state to be behind on asbestos inspections. And we hear why one group offers black women a safe place to grieve, away from the pressure to always be strong. We also learn why Michigan needs more foster parents, and which waterfall in Michigan is the tallest.

To find individual interviews, click here or see below: