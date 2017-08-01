Stateside 8.1.2017

Today on Stateside, a guest cautions others about the power of rip currents after almost drowning in Lake Michigan. And, a teacher describes her quest to help a promising student in the classroom, and later in his prison cell.
- After almost drowning in Lake Michigan, man cautions others about the power of rip currents
- Mixtape: New music from The Accidentals, The War and Treaty, and Jessie Ray and the Carolina Catfish
- The Moth untranslated? Group brings Detroiters together through storytelling in different languages
- New registry will track everyone in Flint exposed to lead-tainted water
- From the classroom to a prison cell: One teacher's quest to help a promising student