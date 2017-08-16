Stateside 8.16.2017

It's been 30 years since Flight 255 crashed in Romulus. Today on Stateside, two reporters say that day is still impossible to forget. And, we hear why one researcher says the safety of birth control pills is not "sufficiently well established."
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Thirty years after crash, two reporters say Flight 255 is still impossible to forget
- Until the 1970s, margarine smuggling was widespread along the Wisconsin border
- Musicians breathe new life into Ann Arbor's iconic blues festival
- Researcher: Safety of birth control pills is not "sufficiently well established"
- Why Michigan decided to increase speed limits across the state