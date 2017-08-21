Stateside 8.21.2017

Today on Stateside, eclipse watchers react to watching the sun through their crackers, boxes, and special glasses. And we hear a columnist explain why she thinks Donald Trump and Charlottesville are symptoms of not dealing with slavery's legacy. Finally, a Trump rally organizer explains the "nonstop barrage of attacks" she's felt in the aftermath of Charlottesville.
- Columnist says Donald Trump, Charlottesville are symptoms of not dealing with slavery's legacy
- Gerrymandering affected 2016 election more than Russia, Clinton scandals, author says
- Getting in "the zone" can be tough, but you can train your mind to do it
- "It's been a nonstop barrage of attacks," Trump organizer says in aftermath of Charlottesville